Ferniany Seeking Vacant Council Seat

"George Ferniany is a long time Fairhope resident, entrepreneur and business development professional with a passion of building strong, local relationships and fostering thoughtful community growth.

He currently serves as a business development representative with Coastal Human Resources where he connects local businesses with tailored HR and business solutions leveraging decades of experience in service and operations.





George's career began in the food and hospitality industry where he made a lasting impact as co-founder and director of operations of LA Subs, a popular chain of deli cafes that served the Eastern Shore.





His business acumen and leadership helped him grow the company to five successful locations. He later served as the Director of food and beverage at Gambino's Restaurant in Fairhope, further deepening his understanding of small business challenges and customer service.





Deeply engaged in civic life, George has long been active in the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce, proudly serving multiple terms as a Chamber Ambassador.





He is also a licensed insurance producer and currently serves as a trustee for the Fairhope Single Tax Colony Cemetery helping to preserve the city's historic character.





George and his family have been members of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Fairhope for 28 years.





Now, a candidate for City Council Place 5, George is running on a platform of common sense leadership, small business advocacy and preserving Fairhope's unique charm while preparing for responsible future growth.





He brings decades of private sector experience and deep local ties to the table, offering a practical "people-first" approach to governance."

Place 5 incumbent Kevin Boone decided not to seek re-election.

