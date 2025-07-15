Gatewood Announces Bid For City Council

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





Tracy Gatewood has announced she is a candidate for Fairhope City Council Place 3.

Biography from her campaign's web page:





"A Liberal Arts college graduate, Tracy earned a BA with Distinction (Honors) in Political Economy from Sweet Briar College with a secondary concentration in International Affairs. Her thesis focus was Milton Friedman’s “Free to Choose" - she made an A.



Post graduation, Tracy moved to Dallas, followed by various cities, including a 13-year stint in Atlanta. Her roles include real estate marketing, management and brokerage. As a sales and marketing manager she achieved the property goals of $22MM in Net Operating Income while also winning two ICSC MAXI Awards, the shopping center industry’s Oscar equivalent.



Tracy believes her experience with for-profit and nonprofit organizations will provide a strong foundation from which to make decisions. Her previous and current responsibilities will add value to her Council seat by promoting decisive future positioning and strengthening of city government. Tracy is one that "runs to a fire"; not risk averse, and will accept challenges quickly.



As an Associate Broker for White-Spunner Realty, a top area brokerage, Tracy provides real estate advisory services to small business owners and Baldwin County property owners. As Chair of the Baldwin Commercial Exchange, she convenes the monthly meetings where brokers collaborate on clients’ needs to move their requests forward. She is a licensed Alabama real estate instructor and has earned the CDEI designation.