Fairhope, Alabama

S. Greeno Road



HWY 104 TO CR 32



A state project using federal dollars to resurface about 6 miles of Greeno Road from Hwy 104 to CR 32 is getting started according to ALDOT engineer Vince Bebe.

The contractor has until the end of the year for completion; Bebe added he did not know yet it the work was to be done overnight to reduce traffic disruption or during regular daylight hours.

The road south of CR 32 was paved last year.