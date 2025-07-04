Group Wants To Help Fund Another Splash Pad

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

TO BE CALLED 'FOUNDATION PARK'

Rebecca Byrne, president of the Community Foundation of South Alabama non-profit organization proposed donating $100K initially -- then $400K later for a new splash pad and playground on 1.6 acres of the former Anna T. Jeans school site on S. Section Street.

Byrne said the initial donation would be for installing infrastructure, utilities, fencing, rest room, etc. -- and the rest for the actual pad/playground construction with the goal of opening in summer 2026..

She said she envisioned something like the city's existing splash pad on Church Street. The city would operate and maintain it all after construction.

The city would also be responsible for any costs higher than those figures mentioned.



The local Fairhope/Point Clear Community Foundation is to manage the project after a MOU, memorandum of understanding, is formally adopted by the city council at a future meeting.

The city purchased the property last December from the Baldwin County Board of Education for $100 (to be used for community purposes); most of it was then leased to the Hope Community non-profit ($1 per year) for their own teaching farm/community gardens project.









