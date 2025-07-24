Hazardous Intersection Fixes Debated

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
|Fairhope Ave. at Mobile St.
|July Traffic Committee meeting.
'BAY HILL' INTERSECTION
Earlier this month members of the city's Traffic Committee discussed possible fixes for the tricky Fairhope Avenue /Mobile Street intersection -- leading down the hill to the pier park.
A three way stop, added center striping, yield signs, and rumble strips were among possible fixes mentioned.
The committee decided to recommend asking traffic consultant Neel Schaffer to look at it; a similar study was done there in 2015 -- but never implemented (below). Limiting turns was one recommendation then.
Some intersection improvements were once included in the working waterfront renovation project too, but dropped later (very bottom).
|2015 study.
|2021 plan.
