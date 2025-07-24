Hazardous Intersection Fixes Debated

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Fairhope Ave. at Mobile St.



July Traffic Committee meeting.



'BAY HILL' INTERSECTION

Earlier this month members of the city's Traffic Committee discussed possible fixes for the tricky Fairhope Avenue /Mobile Street intersection -- leading down the hill to the pier park.

A three way stop, added center striping, yield signs, and rumble strips were among possible fixes mentioned.

The committee decided to recommend asking traffic consultant Neel Schaffer to look at it; a similar study was done there in 2015 -- but never implemented (below). Limiting turns was one recommendation then.

Some intersection improvements were once included in the working waterfront renovation project too, but dropped later (very bottom).







2015 study.







2021 plan.





