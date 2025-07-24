K-1 Renovation Project Finally Begins

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





SOME DEMOLITION TOO

Work has begun to convert the old K-1 school on Church Street into a small tech business incubator for the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance -- per its 15-year lease with the city.



Rogers and Willard is the general contractor: cost $6.1 million (using $3.1 million in grants). They have 300 days to complete it.



The original circa 1920s part of the building in front and the north wing which was added later are to be saved and reconditioned. The old gym in back and south wing will be demolished.











