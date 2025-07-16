Luc Seeking City Council Job

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

PLACE FOUR

Daid Luc has announced his candidacy for City Council Place 2.

From his website's biography:



"David Luc has called Fairhope home for over 21years, but his roots in the Eastern Shore run deeper.





Raised in Mobile and a graduate of Murphy High School, David’s first meaningful connections to Fairhope came in the early ‘90s while attending college at Faulkner State Community College. “I used to drive over three times a week for class,” David recalls. “My dad even told me we should buy a place here. I told him, ‘No one lives in Fairhope!’” That sentiment didn’t last...





More than a decade later, during a date with his soon-to-be wife, Jennifer, David found himself back in Fairhope, this time with fresh eyes. “We drove through downtown, down to the pier, and just felt like this was the place to raise our family,” he says. “That night we bought a newspaper, found a house for rent, and made the decision to start our life here.”





Today, David and Jennifer are raising two daughters in Fairhope: Andersen, a recent graduate of Bayshore Christian School, and Emery, who is entering her junior year at the same school.





Faith and service have always played a central role in David’s life. A longtime member of First Baptist Church Fairhope, he has served as both a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He’s also a second-generation Eagle Scout, carrying on a tradition of leadership and community service that he now instills in his own family."