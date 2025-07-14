Mayor: No More Need For Water Conservation

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





PEAK USE PERIOD NOW



In response to a question about the current status of the city's water supply, mayor Sullivan said she sees no need for water conservation this summer, unlike the previous two, since completion of a new well and additional treatment facilities last fall.

One 300K gallon storage tank that had fallen into disrepair and not used was refurbished and brought back online earlier this year as well.



July and August are typically the months when the most water is used, for lawn/landscape irrigation.

MORE WELLS STILL COMING



Two more wells have already been drilled, but won't be in production until later in the year.

The new wells will bring total water production capacity to 13 million gallons per minute, up from the current 9.

