Neighbors Object To Proposed S. Greeno Restaurant

BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS MEETING



Several residents of the Southland Place neighborhood voiced objections to a proposed new restaurant to be located at their neighborhood's S. Greeno Road entrance; the applicant (Daniel Dorta) was seeking permission to build a restaurant there on B-1 zoned property -- which requires the BOA'a consent.



Traffic, noise, odors, and reduced property values were some of the concern cited.

ACCESS PROBLEM TOO

The project's architect said that ALDOT (state transportation agency) opposes any entrance from Greeno Road ( a state highway) because it would be too close to the existing entrance to the neighborhood, so he is proposing access be from Southland Boulevard instead, a city street.

City planning staff said they do not support access from Southland because that is against the city's policies against commercial property access from residential streets.

The architect proposed modifying the street to bring it up to commercial standards but it was decided that was not an appropriate matter for this board to consider at this time.



BOARD GIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

After a lengthy discussion the board gave its approval for a restaurant -- but only if its entrance is from Greeno Road as recommended by planning staff.

(Property owner Daniel Dorta also owns the Agave restaurant in the Ecour Rouge Place Shopping Center just north of there.)







