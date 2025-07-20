New Courts Behind Schedule

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Pickle ball becoming tennis.



Three new tennis coming.



STIMPSON FIELD PARK



Twelve new pickle ball courts have been completed at the Mike Ford Tennis Complex on Morphy Avenue; two new tennis courts are still under construction and a third is still being converted from two existing pickle ball to one tennis court (a net gain of 10 pickle ball and 3 hard-surface tennis).



The project began last October and was expected to be completed by Spring but problems with a subcontractor caused delays, according to recreation department sources.

American Tennis Courts was the low-bidder general contractor at $601K; full completion expected by the end of summer now.



It is not yet known when the new pickle ball courts will officially-open to the public (stay tuned).





New pickle ball finished.










