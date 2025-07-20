New Courts Behind Schedule

Twelve new pickle ball courts have been completed at the Mike Ford Tennis Complex on Morphy Avenue; two new tennis courts are still under construction and a third is still being converted from two existing pickle ball to one tennis court (a net gain of 10 pickle ball and 3 hard-surface tennis).

The project began last October and was expected to be completed by Spring but problems with a subcontractor caused delays, according to recreation department sources.

American Tennis Courts was the low-bidder general contractor at $601K; full completion expected by the end of summer now.

 It is not yet known when the new pickle ball courts will officially-open to the public (stay tuned). 


