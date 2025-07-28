New Donut/Coffee Shop Coming Downtown

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

51 S. CHURCH STREET

The Times has learned that 'Parlor Doughnuts' is planning to open a store in the historic former Church Street Inn building on the corner of Church Street and De La Mare Avenue.

The former airplane bungalow style home, built in 1923, is referred to as the Irwin/Sandoz/Jones house: originally the home of the J.S. Irwin family.



The Ferus and Cafe Viola restaurants operated there most recently. No timeline for the Fairhope Parlor store has been Announced yet.



The company already has 50 stores across the country, including several on the Gulf Coast.

Company details:



Parlor Doughnuts is a craft doughnut and coffee shop known for its unique layered doughnuts, which are often described as a cross between a donut and a croissant

Parlor Doughnuts started franchising in 2020 and has expanded to over 50 corporate and franchise shops across the country. They are based in Evansville, Indiana.

Historic building's status.





. They offer a variety of flavors, including seasonal and specialty options, along with vegan, gluten-friendly, and keto-friendly products. In addition to their doughnuts, Parlor Doughnuts serves artisanal breakfasts and specialty coffee.