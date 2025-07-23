New Nature Park Opening Delayed

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com 

 

 

Nature Center Building.

 


 

FLYING CREEK NATURE PRESERVE

Initially projected to be finished in July, the Flying Creek Nature Preserve's phase-1 opening has been pushed back to the "end of summer" according to city sources.

Phase one consists of the John Martin Nature Center building, walking/biking trails, outdoor classrooms, restrooms, and other amenities.

Phase two will come later and add more trails and similar amenities, including a canoe/kayak launch.

The park is being funded by GOMESA state grants supplement by the city.



Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Comments

Post a Comment