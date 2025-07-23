New Nature Park Opening Delayed

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Nature Center Building.



FLYING CREEK NATURE PRESERVE

Initially projected to be finished in July, the Flying Creek Nature Preserve's phase-1 opening has been pushed back to the "end of summer" according to city sources.



Phase one consists of the John Martin Nature Center building, walking/biking trails, outdoor classrooms, restrooms, and other amenities.

Phase two will come later and add more trails and similar amenities, including a canoe/kayak launch.



The park is being funded by GOMESA state grants supplement by the city.





