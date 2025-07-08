New Point Clear Golf Resort Up For Approval

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

15675 CR 3



Conceptual site plan.



REZONING REQUESTED



A new 18 hole golf course designed by renowned course architect Tom Fazio is one feature of a new resort development on property owned by James McKean (and adjacent) at 15675 CR 3 up for preliminary approval during the next county commission meeting.

Out of the project's total 547 acres, 310 are in County Planning District 26 west of CR 3 -- and 237 acres in District 17 to the east which still is un-zoned.

91 acres on the west side are to be rezoned to RSF-1 as well as a PRD (Planned Residential Development) with a conceptual site plan for 126 lots and a golf course being engineered by Jade Consulting; the Daniel Realty Corporation is the developer.

310 lots in total are proposed for both sides of CR 3 (184 east and 126 west); the project will be developed in phases.



Water, sewer, and natural gas will be provided by city of Fairhope and electricity by Riviera Utilities (Foley).

More detailed final site plans will need approval from the Baldwin Planning Commission later, before construction begins.













