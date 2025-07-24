New Water Well 13 Progress

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Well 13.



NOW BEING CONNECTED TO SYSTEM



Pipes are being connected this week from the city's new water well number 13 on Boone Lane to the nearby treatment plant #3 in the River Park community southeast of town.

The well was drilled last summer; work is underway now to connect new well number 14 at treatment plant #1 on Fairhope Avenue east of the Elementary School as well.

When both are online the city's total capacity will be increased to 13 million gallons per day, according to city officials.



Boone Lane





