New Water Well 13 Progress

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
|Well 13.
NOW BEING CONNECTED TO SYSTEM
Pipes are being connected this week from the city's new water well number 13 on Boone Lane to the nearby treatment plant #3 in the River Park community southeast of town.
The well was drilled last summer; work is underway now to connect new well number 14 at treatment plant #1 on Fairhope Avenue east of the Elementary School as well.
When both are online the city's total capacity will be increased to 13 million gallons per day, according to city officials.
|Boone Lane
