Newest Water Well Near Completion

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Most of the piping is now in place and electrical connections are being made for the city's newest water well, number 14 at 8717 Fairhope Avenue; the pump/motor remains to be installed.



Water treatment facilities there had to be upgraded too, to handle the increased capacity.



A new water source public meeting is scheduled for this Tuesday, as a final step required by ADEM.

New water well #13 southeast of town is nearly-completed as well.

