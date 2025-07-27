Push On To Finish N.Section Street Sewer Upgrade

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

South side connection still needed.







North side connection.



BEFORE SCHOOL TRAFFIC STARTS



The pressure is on the contractor to finish the N. Section Street sewer project so the road can reopen before school starts August 11 at the adjacent Fairhope West Elementary School.



Most of the new, bigger diameter pipe has been installed under the street -- but connections on the south side to the treatment plant and north side to the Section St. lift/pump station remain to be made.

An announcement on the city's website says those connections will begin to be made this week.

The project is on-schedule so far, as far as we know and should be completed on time. Weather is always a factor for this type of construction activity.

This project was timed to coincide with the summer school break.



S. SECTION/TWIN BEECH YET TO START

A companion project on Twin Beech Road and S. Section Street has yet to start; but is expected to start this week too according to the city.

Part of Twin Beech Road will have to be closed at some point for that one too.

CAPACITY UPGRADES

These are part of the continuing sewage collection system capacity upgrades begun in 2019.

