Robinson Seeking Third Council Term

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
|Jay Robinson.
PLACE FOUR
Jay Robinson is seeking a third term on the city council.
From his Facebook page:
"I'm excited to announce that I’ll be seeking reelection to the Fairhope City Council.
If you know me, you’ve probably heard me say it before—I truly believe there’s no better place to live and raise a family than Fairhope. My wife, Alex, and I feel so fortunate to be raising our children in this amazing community. It’s not just the beauty of Fairhope—it’s the people that make it so special.
This city is full of caring, hardworking people who give so much to make Fairhope the place we all love. Serving on the City Council has been an honor, and I’m proud of the progress we’ve made with Mayor Sullivan, our city staff, and fellow council members.
Looking ahead, I’m especially excited about:
The upcoming opening of the Flying Creek Nature Preserve
The full reopening of the Fairhope Pier, rose garden, and parks
The groundbreaking and upcoming construction at the K-1 Center property
Continued major infrastructure improvements happening across our city
Continued improvements to our growing recreation programming and facilities
To everyone who’s offered kind words, support, and prayers: thank you. As I begin this campaign, I humbly ask for your continued support.
Let’s keep working together—for Fairhope, for our families, and for future generations."
Biography:
Jay and his wife Alex, have two boys, Jay Nick (7) and Parks (3) who were both born in Fairhope and attend Fairhope public schools. Jay is an active volunteer in the Fairhope Community including Fairhope Youth Sports Programs, coaching Fairhope Baseball, Soccer and Basketball. Jay and his family are members of Fairhope United Methodist Church. Jay is a member of Thomas Hospital’s Future Founders, serves on the City of Fairhope’s Planning and Zoning Commission and is an active member of the bay area’s legal community (serving on the Mobile Bar Executive Committee 2015 & Civil Practice Committee; Alabama Defense Lawyers Association -Membership Committee; Board of Directors – Young Lawyer’s section). Jay was born in Mobile and has a finance degree from the University of South Alabama. He received his Law degree from Cumberland School of Law at Samford University in Birmingham in 2006. Jay is a partner at the law firm of Frazer, Greene, Upchurch and Baker in Mobile.
