Robinson Seeking Third Council Term

Jay Robinson is seeking a third term on the city council.



From his Facebook page:



"I'm excited to announce that I’ll be seeking reelection to the Fairhope City Council.

If you know me, you’ve probably heard me say it before—I truly believe there’s no better place to live and raise a family than Fairhope. My wife, Alex, and I feel so fortunate to be raising our children in this amazing community. It’s not just the beauty of Fairhope—it’s the people that make it so special.

This city is full of caring, hardworking people who give so much to make Fairhope the place we all love. Serving on the City Council has been an honor, and I’m proud of the progress we’ve made with Mayor Sullivan, our city staff, and fellow council members.

Looking ahead, I’m especially excited about: The upcoming opening of the Flying Creek Nature Preserve The full reopening of the Fairhope Pier, rose garden, and parks The groundbreaking and upcoming construction at the K-1 Center property Continued major infrastructure improvements happening across our city Continued improvements to our growing recreation programming and facilities

To everyone who’s offered kind words, support, and prayers: thank you. As I begin this campaign, I humbly ask for your continued support.