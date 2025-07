Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

EV CHARGING STATION



The solar powered canopy for charging electric vehicles at city hall has been damaged by a truck or some other tall vehicle.

Three vehicles were still being charged there earlier this week; traditional power sources are used at night or on cloudy days.



The city's electricity provider, the AMEA, installed the device about three years ago as a "demonstration project."

Repair timeline not known.