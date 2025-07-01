South Beach Park Bluff Ramp Work Begins

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Ramp construction.



WATERFRONT PROJECT CONTINUING



Contractors have begun installing the new disabled-friendly ramp/stairs down the south side of the bluff as the focus of the working waterfront renovation project shifts to the south beach/utopia park area.

Originally, an electric funicular lift device was planned there (to provide required disabled access) but it was decided later that would be too intrusive (block the view, noise, etc.) so it was decided a simpler ramp-design would be built over the bluff without damaging it instead.



New connecting sidewalks are to be installed below in the park -- and above on top of the bluff as well.

The entire waterfront project could be completed by November, weather permitting.



New Ramp design.



"Funicular" plan dropped.





