Summit Street Drainage Repair Project Starting

DAMAGED BY MAY STORM



The repair/replacement of a storm drain on Summit Street into Stacks Gully that failed last May causing the road's right-of-way to wash out behind the old K-1 building is set to start next week.

The drain pipe's outfall had been slated for repair anyway but a big rainstorm washed out what was left of it, damaging the roadbed.

The old pipes were metal which have a history of failure; new ones will be concrete and empty at the bottom of the gully.



Asphalt Services, Inc. was the low bidder for the repair, for $360K (NTE).

Some of the components had to be specially-manufactured, causing a repair delay.











