Twin Beech Road To Close Soon For Sewer Work Too

Pipe stockpiled.







New Lift Station.



MORE CAPACITY UPGRADES



Materials have been stockpiled by the contractor (Hemphill Construction) on the old Anna T. Jeanes school property (now city-owned, leased to the HOPE Community) and work set to begin next week (Monday July 21) installing the pipe along Twin Beech Road beginning at the new sewer pump/lift station near the cemetery (18000 block).

According to a sewer department announcement, Twin Beech Road will then have to close sometime later between Heard Road and Section Street for a while as the force main pipeline makes its way north up Section Street, then west down Fels Avenue to connect with an existing pipe on Church Street leading down to the treatment plant near city hall.

New Pipeline plan.











