Vickers Announces Run For City Council

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Troy Vickers



PLACE ONE CHALLENGER



"... Troy Vickers declared that he was running for Fairhope City Council, Place 1. Troy is the President of VOGEHS Consulting, LLC and a registered Professional Engineer in Alabama and five southern states. He brings decades of experience in: Environmental & safety compliance Project & Crisis management Infrastructure & regulatory strategy Government advocacy and leadership. A Dean’s Scholar graduate of Mississippi State University in Civil Engineering, Troy’s career spans construction management, environmental protection, and public safety.

“The Citizens of Fairhope need someone who will listen to them first and foremost,” Vickers began. “I

don’t have all the answers, and I will never make anyone feel like their ideas have no value. Who I am is someone with decades of experience looking into problems and finding collaborative ways to solve

problems as a community.”

With a background in civil engineering, management and construction which is critical to the future of

Fairhope, Troy is running to:

• Prioritize infrastructure over reckless development

• Protect Fairhope’s charm, history and family values

• Implement conservative, prioritized budgets that fix real problems

• Support safe, sustainable neighborhoods

• Eliminate the city grocery and prescription sales tax

• Expand hospital capacity to meet growing needs

• Protect Mobile Bay

“I’m running for strong values, real solutions and Fairhope first,” Vickers stated. “I have a unique set of

talents and skills that will help with long-term planning, project implementation and responsible

controlled growth for Fairhope.”

Troy and his wife, Diane, are proud to call Fairhope home. Raising his daughters, Anna and Maggie,

with his wife Diane, has been the greatest joy in his life. They are active in community life from Theater

98 to the Eastern Shore Art Center and are members of 3 Circle Church. As proud grandparents of five

(with another on the way!), family remains at the center of Troy’s life."

The place one incumbent is Jack Burrell.

