Business Council of Alabama In Town For Meeting

GRAND HOTEL



Movers and shakers from around the state and nation met this weekend in Point Clear for the Business of Council of Alabama's annual Governmental Affairs Committee meeting.

Governor Kay Ivey, Senators Katie Britt and Tommy Tuberville were featured speakers this year.

For their website: "BCA is Alabama’s chamber of commerce and our purpose is to improve the business climate across the state. Not only do we host networking events and provide educational resources to help your business grow; the BCA also works behind the scenes to make real, tangible reforms.

BCA works with state and federal government on behalf of Alabama businesses to advocate for reforms in areas such as workforce training, college and career readiness, infrastructure, manufacturing regulations, healthcare costs, tax policies and labor laws."

