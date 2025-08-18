Library Board Votes To Relocate Last Challenged Book

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

August library board meeting.



The Fairhope Library Board of Trustees unanimously voted to relocate 'Like a Love Story' a final "challenged" childrens' book to their adult section.

Board members Anne Johnson and Randall Wright read the book which had been challenged some time ago for its "sexual content" by a patron, who was then not satisfied with library staff's decision to leave it in place -- and exercised their right to appeal to the full library board.

Wright said she thought the book was well written (received an award from Time magazine), but found some of the words used objectionable; Johnson agreed it needed to be put in the adult section.

According to Wikipedia: Like a Love Story is a historical, young adult romance novel by Abdi Nazemian, published June 4, 2019 by Balzer + Bray. The story follows Reza, an Iranian boy, as he grapples with his homosexuality amid the AIDS crisis in New York City.

APLS DELAYED FUNDING DECISION

During its July meeting, the Alabama Public Library Service decided to delay its decision about restoring suspended Fairhope library funding until the Fairhope board had a chance to review this last book.

Fairhope Board members say they believe they are in compliance with all state board policies concerning "sexual content" as they understand them, and believe their funding should be restored accordingly (about $41K per year).



The APLS meets again September 18.

