More Gas Pipe Replacement Begins Wednesday

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Zones of work.



OLD CAST IRON PIPES

Expect more construction in city streets and right of ways as phase 2 of natural gas pipe replacement is set to begin Wednesday in downtown-area neighborhoods -- and last up to 8 months.

Work this week will begin on Fairhope Avenue at the Bancroft intersection -- and then on South Section Street at Pecan Avenue, which is in zone #1 of 6 zones to be covered.

The federal government is requiring replacement of the old pipes which are prone to leaking methane, causing safety and environmental concerns (explosions, greenhouse gas).

GMC Underground was the low-bidder contractor at $4.1 million, plus engineering cost.

About 35K feet of iron pipe is to to be replaced with more-durable plastic (PE).

City Gas Department head Wes Boyette told the Times he hopes the project can be competed in less that the 8 months allowed.

(Phase one of the replacement in south side neighborhoods was completed last year.)



CITY'S ANNOUNCEMENT



"As part of our ongoing infrastructure improvements, we are replacing aging cast iron gas pipelines in downtown Fairhope with modern pipes. These upgrades will enhance system safety, reduce the risk of leaks, and improve service reliability for homes and businesses in the area.

Throughout the project, businesses along construction routes will remain OPEN! We will organize and complete overnight work for businesses along our route that will need gas to remain serving their customers.

During construction, there will be temporary road closures and detours around active work zones. The project team will work to minimize closures near business access points and will keep detours clearly marked. Updated traffic plans will be shared regularly as the project progresses."

