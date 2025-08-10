New Southside Development Started

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Windrow Plan.

S. Section Street site.



S. SECTION STREET



Construction has started on 'Windrow' a new 21 lot residential subdivision on 17.75, R-1-zoned acres on CR 3 (South Section Street) at Petiole Drive, directly across from the Hilltop neighborhood (17000 block).

Water and sewer utilities by City of Fairhope. Electric by Riviera Utilities.



Michael J. Tickle is the owner/developer listed. Jade Consulting is the engineer.



Site in yellow.





