Old Summit Street Library Restoration Begins

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

10 NORTH SUMMIT STREET



The Single Tax Corporation has begun restoring the old library building on Summit Street, to be used for new office and meeting space for the corporation.

Originally built by the corporation in 1908, the building has been added on to several times over the years; it was deeded to the city in 1964 for use as the city's public library -- and was used for a while as the University of South Alabama's local administrative offices from the early 1980s until 2020, when it reverted back to the FSTC's control (no longer needed by city).

It was leased by a TV production crew for several months in 2022 ('Love in Fairhope').

The cost of the project has not been revealed publicly yet; funding is via lessees rent payments.

Michael LeBatard is the architect; corporation offices are to be located there.







Original 1908 building.





