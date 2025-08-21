Search On For More Water

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com





MORE WELLS COMING



The city council selected O'Donnel and Associates Hydro-geological Services of Mobile to oversee the search for possible sites for new city water wells, for $42K.



Possible sites mentioned include under the existing tank-tower on Nichols Avenue, Barnwell on US 98, treatment plant #4 on S. Section Street, the city's new recreation land at the CR 32/13 junction, Dyer Road, and north of Hwy 104 (vicinity of Hwy 181).

The annual contract includes geological logging, well construction oversight, and pump test evaluations.

According to Wikipedia:

"Well logging, also known as borehole logging is the practice of making a detailed record (a well log) of the geologic formations penetrated by a borehole. The log may be based either on visual inspection of samples brought to the surface (geological logs) or on physical measurements made by instruments lowered into the hole (geophysical logs). Some types of geophysical well logs can be done during any phase of a well's history: drilling, completing, producing, or abandoning. Well logging is performed in boreholes drilled for the oil and gas, groundwater, mineral and geothermal exploration, as well as part of environmental, scientific and geotechnical studies."







