Airport Company Wants To Expand Again

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Sept. 10 meeting.



Proposed design.



SEEKING TAX ABATEMENT

The city's Industrial Development Board heard a presentation from representatives of the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance, Segers Aerospace and the Elpizo Corporation for a tax abatement for a proposed expansion of their aircraft engine repair facility at 8100 McGowin Drive in the city's airport industrial park.

Segers wants to expand its existing MPO (maintenance and repair) facility by adding a new 55K square foot metal building on the south side of the property -- with 60 new parking spaces.

Elpizo Corporation would construct the $9 million facility and lease it to partner Segers who would invest in new equipment and hire 60 more employees, they said.

Board members asked questions concerning the potential salaries of employees, support for local vocational training schools, and added traffic on roads -- but adjourned without voting on the matter.

City Planning Director Hunter Simmons told members of the public a vote could be taken during another, upcoming meeting.



The Fairhope Industrial Development Board is a public corporation autonomous from the city, formed under Alabama law code in 1963 to encourage industrial growth; it was formed in 1963 and meets only on an as-needed basis.

Current members are: Richard Johnson, Ric Lacey, Steve Mclure, Craig Mitchell, Mark Valentine, Carly Wegener, Jeff Windham, Jack Burrell.



The Fairhope ID Board granted Segers a similar abatement in 2019.



Segers site now.









































