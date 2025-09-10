Blue Island Sidewalk Project Starts

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Blue Island sidewalk construction.



FAIRWOOD TOO



An Eastern Shore MPO project to construct sidewalks on Blue Island Drive (between Fairhope and Gayfer Avenues) and on nearby Fairwood Boulevard has begun.

The one on Fairwood will be mostly in the median between Fairhope Ave. and Bayou Drive; Blue Island's will be on the west side of the street.



Total cost will be about $1 million, with $800K coming from the FY 2023 federal Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) with the required 20% match of $200K from the city.

Preliminary engineering for $83K provided by the city too.