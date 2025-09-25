City's First 'Vape' Tax Approved

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

OCTOBER 1ST DEADLINE APPROACHING



After a lengthy discussion the city council approved the city's first 'vape tax' -- but at a reduced rate.

Originally planned for 10 cents per unit (5 cents outside city limits in the police jurisdiction) -- that was cut to only 4 and 2 cents after the owner of a local vape shop in the Baldwin Square Shopping Center objected to the higher amount and how it may affect his business.

In order for the city to gets its share of a new state vape tax that will go into effect next year, a local ordinance had to be adopted by the city council before the end of this fiscal year, next week on October 1.

Councilman Burrell said details (taxation levels) could be changed later as needed, but something had to be done immediately for the city to get a fair share (or most would all go directly to the state); he added they were trying to keep it near existing tobacco/cigarette taxes.

Vape businesses will also now have to obtain standard city business licenses, after paying appropriate yearly fees.



Exact dollar amounts for expected revenue have not been computed yet, due to lack of data.

