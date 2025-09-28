City's Second Wendy's Proposed For Hwy 181

One possible design.







ROCKWELL PLACE COMMERCIAL CENTER



What would be the city's second Wendy's restaurant store has been proposed for lot #1 of the Rockwell Place commercial development on N. Hwy 181 -- just north of the famous Close Encounters movie house. (Just north of the Publix grocery store.)



The city's planning commission and city council will have to approve site plans before construction may begin.

Wendy's currently has a store at 371 S. Greeno road as well.

Wendelta Property Holdings Llc. is the owner.



