City's Second Wendy's Proposed For Hwy 181

Hwy 181 at Rockwell Blvd.

 

One possible design.


ROCKWELL PLACE COMMERCIAL CENTER

What would be the city's second Wendy's restaurant store has been proposed for lot #1 of the Rockwell Place commercial development on N. Hwy 181 -- just north of the famous Close Encounters movie house. (Just north of the Publix grocery store.)

The city's planning commission and city council will have to approve site plans before construction may begin.

Wendy's currently has a store at 371 S. Greeno road as well.

Wendelta Property Holdings Llc. is the owner.

Rockwell Place Commercial Center.




Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Anonymous said…
That "one possible design" is hideous. What happened to local historically appropriate design guidelines?
Sunday, September 28, 2025
Anonymous said…
there are no such historic guidelines . wake up!
Sunday, September 28, 2025
