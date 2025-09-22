Demolition Permit Issued For Historic Downtown Building

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

OLD FAIRHOPE HARDWARE/PEOPLES COOPERATIVE

A demolition permit has been issued for the former Fairhope Hardware Store at 301 Fairhope Avenue; demo work should begin in about two weeks with completion before mid-November according to city building official Eric Cortinas. The roof has collapsed and it could become a danger to pedestrians on the sidewalk, according to city officials.



Current owner Sildi, Llc's. latest plans for the site are to be reviewed at upcoming planning meetings; their 2024 plan including a hotel and restaurant never made it through the city's approval process.



Another former owner's proposed restoration plan failed in 2022, due to lack of financial support.







2022 proposal failed.







2024 proposal also failed.





