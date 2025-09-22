Demolition Permit Issued For Historic Downtown Building

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
OLD FAIRHOPE HARDWARE/PEOPLES COOPERATIVE
A demolition permit has been issued for the former Fairhope Hardware Store at 301 Fairhope Avenue; demo work should begin in about two weeks with completion before mid-November according to city building official Eric Cortinas. The roof has collapsed and it could become a danger to pedestrians on the sidewalk, according to city officials.
Current owner Sildi, Llc's. latest plans for the site are to be reviewed at upcoming planning meetings; their 2024 plan including a hotel and restaurant never made it through the city's approval process.
Another former owner's proposed restoration plan failed in 2022, due to lack of financial support.
|2022 proposal failed.
|2024 proposal also failed.
