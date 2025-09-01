Downtown Playground To Get Artificial Turf

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

COMMUNITY PARK



The city council approved the installation of artificial turf at the community park playground on S. Church Street. Great South Recreation Llc. of TN. was low bidder at $144K.



The turf will be installed over the existing rubber surface, which wears out in spots with the heavy "foot traffic" and has been costly to repair.

Recreation department head Pat White said about $10K every year is being spent to hire a specialized contractor to repair the current "poured in place" rubber surface -- but his staff will be able repair the artificial turf for much less.

"Sand infill" underneath could be used to reduce potential heat buildup in summer months, he added.



The new turf will be installed under the climbing sphere too, which now has mulch.

