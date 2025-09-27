Electrical Equipment Failure At New Substation

NICHOLS AVENUE

A voltage regulator failed at the new (5 year old) Nichols Avenue substation recently causing local power outages -- and a spare one installed to replace it failed as well.

Power was rerouted and two new replacement regulators were ordered by the city council. No more power interruptions are expected.



Cost for both will be $180K -- but it will take about five weeks to get them, according to electric department head Ben Patterson.



Lightning was not the cause the failure, Patterson said.





