Library Funding Decision Delayed Again

SEPTEMBER APLS MEETING



After hearing Fairhope Library Board chair Randall Wright, board member Anne Johnson, and library director Robert Gourlay argue again they believe they are in compliance with all current state library service policies, the Alabama Library Service Executive Board of Trustees decided to table the matter again -- until its October meeting to allow its members to individually review a list of challenged books (to be provided by Gourlay) and how each was ultimately resolved by Fairhope's library board.

The debate generally centered on the interpretation of "sexually explicit" according to APLS policy guidelines -- and whether that was better determined on a state or local level

One APLS board member sided with Fairhope (Ronald Snider, District 1) and made a motion the funding be restored (about $41K per year) which failed to get a second -- and then voted against the extension.

FAIRHOPERS AGAIN PRESENT

During public participation at the beginning of the meeting, Fairhope citizens who traveled to Montgomery spoke on both sides of the issue, as well as others from around the state.

WAHL RE-ELECTED CHAIRMAN

At the start of the meeting new board officers were elected; John Wahl was unanimously re-elected as chairman.









