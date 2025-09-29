Municipal Budget Exceeds $200 Million For First Time

|Creech presenting new budget.
|2026 budget summary.
BEGINS OCTOBER 1ST
During a special meeting today, the city council approved the FY 2026 municipal budget totaling just over $204 million, a 7 percent increase from last year.
Treasurer Kim Creech presented a summary of the new budget which included 13 new employees (full and part time), a 2% cost of living raise, and 2% merit raises where applicable.
$62.4 million is budgeted for continued utility system upgrades (some of that "rollover" from last year) and $8.4 million for various transportation improvements (road resurfacing, sidewalks, parking, drainage, etc.).
$6.3 million will go to parks/recreation facility improvements next year, she said.
Mayor Sullivan said the increase was necessary to keep city services up with the rapid population growth; she added she would not mind if that leveled off someday soon.
More details should be published to the city's website (Treasury Dept. page) by the end of the week.
