New Plaza To Be Named For Famous Restaurant?

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

JULWIN'S PLAZA?



During a review of its design, the city council informally decided to name the proposed new pocket park on the NW corner of Fairhope and Bancroft Avenues for the popular adjacent Julwins restaurant, which has been in business there since 1945.



Landscape architect Christian Preus presented his design, which is very similar to nearby Gaston Plaza also designed by Preus and constructed in 2024.

A common name is needed to appear on various construction documents, according to city engineer Johnson.



Bids could be solicited and construction begun by next April -- and be finished in four months according to Preus. Cost is estimated to be about $300K.

"Creamery Corner" was being discussed at one time too, after an earlier business there.

The city council will have to pass a formal resolution at some point naming it.





