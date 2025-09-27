Search on for New Fairhope School Site





Fairhope feeder pattern in orange.



STUDENT POPULATION GROWING FAST



During an analysis of county population growth presented during the last Board of Education meeting, system GIS Manager/geographer Michael Malm said a site for a new elementary school in the Fairhope area is being sought, but sufficient available land is hard-to-find here.

He said there are currently 48 "actively-building" subdivisions in the Fairhope feeder pattern -- and an additional 1,114 students are expected here in 10-15 years. No specific part of town was mentioned but the northeast and south sides are where the most growth is occurring.



County wide 17,000 new students are projected with the most in the Spanish Fort feeder pattern, he said.

More data is to be presented at an upcoming meeting.





Elementary school zones.









