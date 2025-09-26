Thompson Hall Sewer Station Upgrade Beginning

Thompson Hall lift station upgrade.



ADDING SEWER CAPACITY



Work has begun to upgrade capacity of the city's sewage pump station in the 20000 block of Thompson Hall Road, one of the final elements of a $10 million project funded by a federal RESTORE grant awarded over five years ago.





BP RESTORE PROJECT DESCRIPTION



ALABAMA STATE EXPENDITURE PLAN (SEP) Project #25: Fairhope Sewer Upgrade Phase I

Project Description/Summary

a) This project proposes the planning, engineering and design, and implementation of sewer system upgrades in the City of Fairhope. It will address the most urgent needs within the City of Fairhope sewer system by instituting major rehabilitation measures for the complete replacement of 4 main pump stations and rehabilitation of the major gravity outfall lines utilizing cost-effective and environmentally sensitive engineering solutions. The implementation of this project will protect the water quality of Mobile Bay by reducing the frequency of Sanitary Sewer Overflows (SSO's) that occur within the City of Fairhope’s public sewer system.



