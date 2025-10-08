Artist Bids Farwell To Popular Mural

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
|Tickle kneeling.
Fairhope-area artist Ameri'ca Tickle and fans of her circa 2003 'Aboriginal Sea Life' mural on the west side of the old Fairhope Hardware/Peoples Coop building bid it farewell this evening as the building is about to be demolished.
The Fairhope Educational Enrichment Foundation was the mural's original sponsor; it was restored by tickle in 2014 (faded).
Tickle also created the 'Mullet Run' fountain behind the city's history museum nearby, and other pieces in the area.
|Tickle's 2014 restoration.
Comments