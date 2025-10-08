Artist Bids Farwell To Popular Mural

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com 

 

 


 

Tickle kneeling.

Fairhope-area artist Ameri'ca Tickle and fans of her circa 2003 'Aboriginal Sea Life' mural on the west side of the old Fairhope Hardware/Peoples Coop building bid it farewell this evening as the building is about to be demolished.

The Fairhope Educational Enrichment Foundation was the mural's original sponsor; it was restored by tickle in 2014 (faded).

Tickle also created the 'Mullet Run' fountain behind the city's history museum nearby, and other pieces in the area.



Tickle's 2014 restoration.

Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Comments

Anonymous said…
Are the others in the photo part of FEEF or just friends of the artist and that gorgeous Golden?
Wednesday, October 08, 2025
Anonymous said…
A mixture of all ...
Wednesday, October 08, 2025
Anonymous said…
I never understood how such an historic building was allowed to have modern art on its side.
Wednesday, October 08, 2025
Anonymous said…
Not a big fan of the "aboriginal art" myself.
Wednesday, October 08, 2025
Post a Comment