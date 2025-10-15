Auto Parts Store Coming To N. Hwy 181 Too?

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com 

 

Hwy 181 site.


 

Proposed design.

 

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS

If access problems can be worked out, Advance Auto Parts wants to locate a second city store on  lot #9 of the Planters Pointe shopping center on Hwy 181, just north of Hwy 104.

The initial plans submitted do not meet city standards for vehicle access; a shared access with another business (oil change) to be located on the adjacent lot is to be sought by the applicant instead -- before final approval by the planning commission.

Jade Consulting is Llc. is engineer for the project.

Raleigh, NC-based Advance Auto has 4,788 stores worldwide in 2025, according to online reports. They already have one here at 375 S. Greeno Road.

 

First site plan.



