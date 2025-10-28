Big Airport Runway Improvement Project Starts

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Main runway closed today.







RUNWAY "STRENGTHENING"



The main runway at the Sonny Callahan airport is closed for construction; taxi-way Alpha is being used as a temporary runway instead.



The upgrade will resurface and strengthen the main runway for use by larger planes up to 90 thousand pounds; completion is expected in about a month.

USING BIG FAA GRANT



A $6.7 million FAA Airport Improvement Grant (AIG) grant received last summer is mostly-funding the project. ALDOT's matching share is 2.5% and the Airport Authority's another 2.5%



Wiregrass Construction, Inc. is the contractor; Volkert is the project's engineer.







Temporary runway.





