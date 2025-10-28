Big Airport Runway Improvement Project Starts

Main runway closed today.



RUNWAY "STRENGTHENING"

The main runway at the Sonny Callahan airport is closed for construction; taxi-way Alpha is being used as a temporary runway instead.

The upgrade will resurface and strengthen the main runway for use by larger planes up to 90 thousand pounds; completion is expected in about a month. 

USING BIG FAA GRANT

A $6.7 million FAA Airport Improvement Grant (AIG) grant received last summer is mostly-funding the project. ALDOT's matching share is 2.5% and the Airport Authority's another 2.5%

Wiregrass Construction, Inc. is the contractor; Volkert is the project's engineer.



Temporary runway.


Anonymous said…
International airport?
Tuesday, October 28, 2025
