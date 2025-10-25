Car Sales Lot Expanding Next Door

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

9960 Fairhope Avenue.



Golden Auto Sales expanding.



TO OLD CAR WASH SITE



The Board of Adjustments gave the go-ahead for expansion of an adjacent car dealership to 9960 Fairhope Avenue, just west of Hwy 181. A special exception is required on such B-2 zoned property to display cars.



Golden Auto Sales wants to acquire the property next door of the former Bay Wash car wash to expand and add auto detailing as well, according to owner Jorge Torres.

The car wash has been closed for several years and is being used a a camp by homeless people recently, Torres said.





October 2025 B of A





