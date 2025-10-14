Foundation Park Project Makes Progress

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com 

 

Byrne presenting first check.

 

Concept plan.

 

CALLED FOUNDATION PARK

Rebecca Byrne of the Community Foundation of South Alabama non-profit presented mayor Sullivan with a first payment for a new park and splash pad on S. Section Street at Twin Beech Road; and the city council selected WAS landscape architects for its design (fees to be negotiated).

The CF is to raise a total of $500K for the project -- and the city will construct the restrooms and other necessary infrastructure, per an agreement earlier this year.

 

 


Location: Fairhope, AL 36532, USA

Comments

Anonymous said…
dog park?
Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Post a Comment