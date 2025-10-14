Foundation Park Project Makes Progress

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Byrne presenting first check.



Concept plan.



CALLED FOUNDATION PARK



Rebecca Byrne of the Community Foundation of South Alabama non-profit presented mayor Sullivan with a first payment for a new park and splash pad on S. Section Street at Twin Beech Road; and the city council selected WAS landscape architects for its design (fees to be negotiated).



The CF is to raise a total of $500K for the project -- and the city will construct the restrooms and other necessary infrastructure, per an agreement earlier this year.





