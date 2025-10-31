Latest Test Well Finds More Water

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

CR 13 test well.



ANOTHER POTENTIAL WATER SOURCE



Drilling contractor Morrow Water Technologies struck more water on the city's CR 13 recreation land on south CR 13 that could be used by the water department some day.

The site will be evaluated for its potential as a production well; two other test wells in other parts of town also found water.

The next test well drilled will be at the city's Barnwell Recreation Complex, off of Scenic Hwy 98.

The mayor said recently probably only two of the new test wells may be converted to production ones in the near future.













