New 'Jubilee' School Attendance Zone Proposed

New 'Jubilee' elementary school.







Star marks proposed new zone.



SOUTH DAPHNE



During a recent work session, Baldwin County school superintendent Tyler gave a preliminary indication where the new Jubilee Elementary school (K-12) student zone may be when it opens next year.

He said public meetings with affected parents will be held to go over the proposal early next year; some current students are expected to be "grandfathered" so they do not have to change schools at all, he added.

The new elementary school being constructed on Corte Road just west of Hwy 181 will take pressure off of the already-overcrowded Belforest Elementary -- as well as Daphne East; the new school's capacity is 1,200 students.

Tyler added the search has already begun for a school principal.

