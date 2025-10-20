New Point Clear Golf Course Progress

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

Online Advertising.









'THE POINT CLEAR GOLF CLUB'



ADEM (Dept. of Environmental Management) has issued a permit for beginning site preparation/drainage work for a new 18 hole golf course and residential community south of Fairhope along CR 3 -- and land clearance should be starting soon according to the documents; a tour of the property for potential new residents has been scheduled by the developer for later this month.

The Baldwin County Commission gave the go-ahead for the project earlier this year; the Baldwin County Planning Commission will still have to approve detailed final plans at upcoming meetings.

The Daniel Corporation is the developer.

(This project is outside of city limits but will get city water and sewer utilities.)





ADEM Permit.





Early master plan.









