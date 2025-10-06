Public Input Sought For Traffic Congestion Worries

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com 

 

Proposed Congestion map.

 

Long Range Traffic Plan at courthouse.

 

ESMPO AND ALDOT STUDIES

Interested citizens are being asked to weigh in on current/future traffic congestion issues in the Fairhope and Eastern Shore area.

Current plans to deal with some are included in the ESMPO's new LRTP too; but most still lack adequate funding.

The Eastern Shore MPOs long range plan is available for inspection/comments at the county courthouse (and library) and online through October 17 (click) (click survey); ALDOT's survey in online only through Oct.31 (click).

The surveys ask for citizens' feedback/help identifying traffic problem spots, current and potential ones.

 

 

ALDOT's survey.

 

ESMPO's survey.


Comments

Anonymous said…
At least 10 years too late
Monday, October 06, 2025
Anonymous said…
The big I-10 bridge is soaking up all the $'s so nothing is left for all the other projects so desperately needed!
Monday, October 06, 2025
