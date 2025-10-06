Public Input Sought For Traffic Congestion Worries

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com

ESMPO AND ALDOT STUDIES

Interested citizens are being asked to weigh in on current/future traffic congestion issues in the Fairhope and Eastern Shore area.



Current plans to deal with some are included in the ESMPO's new LRTP too; but most still lack adequate funding.

The Eastern Shore MPOs long range plan is available for inspection/comments at the county courthouse (and library) and online through October 17 (click) (click survey); ALDOT's survey in online only through Oct.31 (click).

The surveys ask for citizens' feedback/help identifying traffic problem spots, current and potential ones.





