Public Input Sought For Traffic Congestion Worries

|Proposed Congestion map.
|Long Range Traffic Plan at courthouse.
Interested citizens are being asked to weigh in on current/future traffic congestion issues in the Fairhope and Eastern Shore area.
Current plans to deal with some are included in the ESMPO's new LRTP too; but most still lack adequate funding.
The Eastern Shore MPOs long range plan is available for inspection/comments at the county courthouse (and library) and online through October 17 (click) (click survey); ALDOT's survey in online only through Oct.31 (click).
The surveys ask for citizens' feedback/help identifying traffic problem spots, current and potential ones.
|ALDOT's survey.
|ESMPO's survey.
