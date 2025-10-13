Searching For Water on Hwy 13 Too

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com
|CR 13 drilling site.
WATER SYSTEM EXPANSION CONTINUES
Another test well is being drilled on the city's recreation land on CR 13 to determine suitability for installing a production well there.
This is the third of at least five being drilled around town: the first was on Nichols Avenue and the second on Wagoner Road.
Others are planned for Barnwell and possibly Dyer Road areas.
Morrow Water Technologies is the drilling contractor, for $1.2 million (all wells).
