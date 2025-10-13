Searching For Water on Hwy 13 Too

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com 

 

 

CR 13 drilling site.

 

WATER SYSTEM EXPANSION CONTINUES

Another test well is being drilled on the city's recreation land on CR 13 to determine suitability for installing a production well there.

This is the third of at least five being drilled around town: the first was on Nichols Avenue and the second on Wagoner Road.

Others are planned for Barnwell and possibly Dyer Road areas.

Morrow Water Technologies is the drilling contractor, for $1.2 million (all wells).

Comments

Post a Comment